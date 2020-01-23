Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery was up .80 cent at $5.8120 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 4 cents at $3.91 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 1320 cents at $3.1640 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was declined 12.60 cents at 9.0560 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .04 cent at $1.2612 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .07 cent at $1.4445 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 3.96 cents at .6332 a pound.