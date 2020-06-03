Grains mostly higher,livestock lower.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery gained 4.40 cents at $5.1460 a bushel; July corn fell 2 cents at $3.2240 a bushel; July oats rose 3 cents at $3.31 a bushel; while May soybeans was up .60 cent at 8.5460 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 2.24 cents at $.9478 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.30 cents at $1.3392 a pound; June lean hogs fell 1.95 cents at .5080 a pound.