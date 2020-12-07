Grains mostley lower and livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. rose 4.75 cents at 5.7125 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.50 cents at 4.1950 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 11.75 cents at $3.1825 a bushel; while Jan. soybeas was off 4.50 cents at $11.5850 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .87 cents at $1.08 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.97 cents at $1.3780 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs fell 1.37 cent at $.6450 a pound.