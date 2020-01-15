Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixedower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery was off .20 cent at $5.5620 a bushel; Mar. corn was unchanged at $3.89 a bushel; Mar. oats declined 10.40 cents at $3.05 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 7.60 cents at 9.42 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell .42 cent at $1.2638 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .32 cent at $1.4540 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .03 cent at .6775 a pound.