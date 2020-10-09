Grains mixed, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. fell 1.50 cents at 5.9375 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 8 cents at 3.95 a bushel, Dec. oats was off .50 cent at $2.9225 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 15.50 cents at $10.6550 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .17 cent at $1.0987 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .20 cent at $1.3825 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained .77 cent at $.7812 a pound.