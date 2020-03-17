Grains mixed, livestock higher.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was up 5 cents at $4.9940 a bushel; May corn fell 10 cents at $3.4840 a bushel; May oats lost 5 cents at $2.5240 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 15.6 cents at 8.2440 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose 5.25 cents at $.9632 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 6.17 cents at $1.1467 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 5.02 cents at .5847 a pound.