Grains mixed, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. rose 2.75 cents at 5.2075 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .25 cent at 3.8775 a bushel, Dec. oats was unchanged at at $2.9675 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell .25 cent at $9.3375 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose .33 cent at $1.1020 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle gained 1.32 cents at $1.4502 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .32 cent at $.6582 a pound.