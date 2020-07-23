Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. was down 5 cents at 5.2950 a bushel; Sept. corn gained .50 cent at 3.28 a bushel, Sept. oats rose 3.50 cents at $2.8450 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 7 cents at $9.0675 a bushel.

Beef was mixed, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .65 cent at $1.0085 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .50 cent at $1.4202 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose 1.82 cents at $.5447 a pound.