Grains, livestock mixed.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery lost 5 cents at $5.5612 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5.4 cents at $3.88 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 3.6 cents at $3.092 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 4.4 cents at 9.31 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .02 cent at $1.2662 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .18 cent at $1.4632 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off 1.76 cents at .6672 a pound.