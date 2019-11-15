Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. fell 5 cents at 5.0275 a bushel; Dec. corn was down 4.5 cents at 3.7125 a bushel, Dec. oats rose .25 cent at $3.09 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 1.5 cents at $9.1825 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .03 cent at $1.1900 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .37 cent at $1.4625 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .45 cent at $.6320 pound.