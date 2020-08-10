Gold Standard Ventures: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (GSV) on Monday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 93 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.05.

