Global Cord Blood: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
HONG KONG (AP) _ Global Cord Blood Corp. (CO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $19.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.
The provider of cord blood banking services posted revenue of $42.1 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.13. A year ago, they were trading at $4.73.
