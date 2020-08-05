Global Blood: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.18 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $31.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.9 million.

Global Blood shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $67.90, a climb of 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBT