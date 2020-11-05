Glaukos: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) _ Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $64.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.2 million.

Glaukos shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.50, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GKOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GKOS