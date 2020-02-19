Gentherm: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) _ Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northville, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $230.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.5 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $971.7 million.

Gentherm shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

