Generac Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) _ Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $69.6 million.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $590.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $587.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $252 million, or $4.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.2 billion.

Generac Holdings shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

