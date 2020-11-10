GasLog: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ GasLog LP (GLOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $354,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The operator of carriers for natural gas shipping posted revenue of $156.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.38. A year ago, they were trading at $11.27.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLOG