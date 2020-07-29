Garmin: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) _ Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $184.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $869.9 million in the period.

Garmin shares have increased roughly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

