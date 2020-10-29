GSI Technology: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period.

GSI Technology shares have declined almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.62, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSIT