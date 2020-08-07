Forum Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $113.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 50 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.02.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FET