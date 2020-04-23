Forestar Group: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share.

The real estate and natural resources developer posted revenue of $159.1 million in the period.

Forestar Group shares have declined 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.21, a decline of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOR