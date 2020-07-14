Ford Motor, Xylem rise; Mohawk Industries, Wells Fargo fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:
Xylem Inc., up $5.99 to $73.33.
The supplier of technology for water treatment plants gave investors an encouraging revenue update and announced two contracts.
Ford Motor Co., up 30 cents to $6.36.
The carmaker relaunched its Bronco SUV brand after a 20-year absence.
Mohawk Industries Inc., down $2.39 to $74.21.
The flooring products company is being investigated for allegedly fabricating revenues.
Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.16 to $24.25.
The nation's biggest mortgage lender reported a far larger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 56 cents to $98.21.
The bank reported its highest quarterly revenue ever during the second quarter and beat analysts' profit forecasts.
Delta Air Lines Inc., down 71 cents to $26.11.
The airline reported a massive second-quarter loss and said recovery from the economic slump will take years.
First Republic Bank, up $1.96 to $108.72.
The bank's second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Carnival Corp., down 24 cents to $15.04.
Cruise line operators suffered as a resurgence in coronavirus cases threatens the travel industry's recovery.