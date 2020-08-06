Fluidigm: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM) on Thursday reported a loss of $13 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $26.1 million in the period.

Fluidigm shares have risen 95% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.79, a fall of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

