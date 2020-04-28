Flagstar Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $46 million.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The holding company for Flagstar Bank posted revenue of $358 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $305 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.4 million.

Flagstar Bancorp shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBC