Five Prime Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 70 cents per share.

The biotech company that develops treatments targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 million.

Five Prime Therapeutics shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.12, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

