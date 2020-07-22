First Internet: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) _ First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

The Fishers, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 40 cents per share.

The internet bank posted revenue of $39.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

First Internet shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.80, a decrease of 20% in the last 12 months.

