FireEye: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) _ FireEye Inc. (FEYE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The computer security software company posted revenue of $229.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, FireEye expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $225 million to $229 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $220.1 million.

FireEye expects full-year earnings in the range of 22 cents to 26 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $905 million to $925 million.

FireEye shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.38, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FEYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FEYE