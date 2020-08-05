Fiesta Restaurant Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants posted revenue of $121.9 million in the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.55, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

