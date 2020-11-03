Exelon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $501 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $8.85 billion in the period.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.20 per share.

Exelon shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2.5%. The stock has decreased 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXC