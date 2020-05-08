Exelon: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $582 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $8.75 billion in the period.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3.10 per share.

Exelon shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 11%. The stock has decreased 29% in the last 12 months.

