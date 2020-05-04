Epizyme: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) on Monday reported a loss of $50.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 74 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 million.

Epizyme shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPZM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPZM