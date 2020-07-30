El Pollo Loco: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) _ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $99.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.6 million.

El Pollo Loco shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.20, a climb of 74% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOCO