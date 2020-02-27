Ekso Bionics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) _ Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The robotic exoskeleton company posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $12.1 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $13.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 34 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.33.

