Edwards Lifesciences: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $325.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share.

Edwards Lifesciences shares have climbed 7.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $83.61, an increase of 10% in the last 12 months.

