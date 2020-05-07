Edgewell Personal: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) _ Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $19.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $523 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $511.1 million.

Edgewell Personal shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year.

