Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to 'win the future' JONATHAN LEMIRE, KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press March 31, 2021 Updated: March 31, 2021 8:50 p.m.
1 of12 President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One for a trip to Pittsburgh to deliver a speech on infrastructure, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 This Nov. 26, 2020 file photo shows the newly refurbished Rachel Carson Bridge over the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh. President Joe Biden wants $2 trillion to reengineer America’s infrastructure and expects the nation’s corporations to pay for it. The Democratic president travels to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to unveil what would be a hard-hatted transformation of the U.S. economy. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 An Amtrak train departs 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another of his top legislative priorities — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could meet GOP resistance to a hefty price tag. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another of his top legislative priorities — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could meet GOP resistance to a hefty price tag. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 FILE - In this May 30, 2017, file photo, the SGR cargo train rides from the port containers depot on a Chinese-backed railway costing nearly $3.3 billion, opened by Kenya's president as one of the country's largest infrastructure project since independence, in Mombasa, Kenya. China's loans to poor countries in Africa and Asia impose unusual secrecy and repayment terms that are hurting their ability to renegotiate debts after the coronavirus pandemic, a group of U.S. and German researchers said in a report Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Khalil Senosi/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Joe Biden outlined a huge $2.3 trillion plan Wednesday to reengineer the nation’s infrastructure in what he billed as “a once-in-a-generation investment in America” that would undo his predecessor’s signature legislative achievement — giant tax cuts for corporations — in the process.
Speaking at a carpenters union training center in Pittsburgh, Biden drew comparisons between his hard-hatted proposed transformation of the U.S. economy and the space race — and promised results as grand in scale as the New Deal or Great Society programs that shaped the 20th century.
Written By
JONATHAN LEMIRE, KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER