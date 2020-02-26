Donnelley Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $190.3 million in the period.

Donnelley Financial expects full-year revenue in the range of $860 million to $880 million.

Donnelley Financial shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 49% in the last 12 months.

