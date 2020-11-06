Domtar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) _ Domtar Corp. (UFS) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $92 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Mill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The paper and packaging maker posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

Domtar shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFS