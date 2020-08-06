Diversified Healthcare: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $57.1 million, or 24 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 16 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $26.1 million, or 11 cents per share.

The residential care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $410.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.18. A year ago, they were trading at $7.96.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHC