Disney: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) _ The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $4.72 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $11.78 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.65 billion.

Disney shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $117.29, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

