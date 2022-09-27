Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has abandoned, for now, his push to speed up the permitting process for energy projects, easing the Senate’s path toward passing a stopgap spending bill that would keep the federal government running when the fiscal year ends at midnight Friday.
A procedural vote Tuesday advancing the funding bill succeeded easily, 72-23, after Democrats announced that the West Virginia senator's proposal would be stripped from the final legislation. It was clear that, with Manchin's plan included, Democrats were falling far short of the 60 votes needed to proceed, as most Republicans objected to it.