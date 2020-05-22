Deere: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $666 million.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.11.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $9.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.22 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.59 billion.

Deere shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen nearly 9%. The stock has risen roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

