Deckers: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) _ Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $101.6 million.

The Goleta, California-based company said it had profit of $3.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $623.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $552.4 million.

Deckers shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $257.77, an increase of 72% in the last 12 months.

