DSP Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $87,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The internet phone and wireless chipset company posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.2 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $117.6 million.

DSP Group shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSPG