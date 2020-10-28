Curtiss-Wright: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) _ Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $64.6 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.85 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $571.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $564.8 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $6.85 per share.

Curtiss-Wright shares have decreased 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $83.76, a fall of 35% in the last 12 months.

