CounterPath: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ CounterPath Corp. (CPAH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $25,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The business telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.37. A year ago, they were trading at $1.12.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPAH