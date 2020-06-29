Coty, Boeing rise; Intercept Therapeutics, Heron fall

Fluor Corp., up 75 cents to $11.99.

The engineering and construction company is selling its EQIN professional equipment rental business to VE Partners.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $30.79 to $46.70.

The Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the biotechnology company's liver disease drug.

Coty Inc., up 56 cents to $4.74.

The owner of Clairol and CoverGirl is spending $200 million for a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics brand.

Heron Therapeutics Inc., down $5.56 to $14.26.

The Food and Drug Administration declined approval for the biotechnology company’s postoperative pain drug.

The Boeing Co., up $24.48 to $194.49.

The FAA gave the OK for the jet maker to begin test flights of its troubled 737 MAX, according to media reports.

BP Plc., up 72 cents to $23.48.

The oil and gas company sold its global petrochemicals business to Ineos for $5 billion.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down 1 cent to $74.56.

The biotechnology company will charge $2,340 in certain countries for a drug shown to quicken recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

BioNTech SE, up $3.67 to $65.80.

The German biotechnology company is raising $250 million through private investments.