Correction: Starbucks-Union-Bargaining story

In a story published May 25, 2022, about Starbucks and unionization, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of stores and workers that could be represented by a union. There are 268 Starbucks stores employing 7,244 workers that have petitioned the government to hold union elections, not 85 Starbucks stores employing 7,444 workers that have already voted to unionize.
- Splash in Milford named number one top workplace
- With fewer COVID rules, will more people go to farmers markets?
- MEPI continues fund applications, welcomes donations
- Network of Executive Women hosts virtual meeting
- Milford Senior Center asks public to participate in Great Give
- Devon Rotary Club donates to Beth El Center
- West Haven Library offering online Zoom chats, virtual programming
- Boys & Girls Club of Milford’s annual gala canceled
- Mobile addiction treatment team marks one year treating opioid use disorder
- Rose thanks Vista Energy for donations to Milford organizations
Recommended