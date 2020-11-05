Conduent: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) _ Conduent Inc. (CNDT) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.12. A year ago, they were trading at $6.67.

