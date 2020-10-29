Columbia Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) _ Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $15.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fair Lawn, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $80.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $64.2 million.

Columbia Financial shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.92, a drop of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLBK